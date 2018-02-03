‘Compatriot’ to vie at Nepal’s 6th Human Rights Filmfest.

The short documentary 'Compatriot' is the story of an Afghan refugee in Iran who had to leave Afghanistan with her only child after the Soviet Union invasion thirty-seven years ago.
The Sixth Nepal Human Rights International Film Festival (NHRIFF) will be held during March 7-10, 2018 in Kathmandu.
Over 30 selected films from around the globe made on human rights issues will be screened during the festival.
‘Compatriot’ is also scheduled for a screening at the Worldwide Women’s Film Festival in Arizona, US, to be held on 9-10 February, 2018.
MS/4216884
