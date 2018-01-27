Mokri’s ‘Invasion’ invited to Berlinale

TEHRAN, Jan. 27 (MNA) – Iranian feature ‘Invasion’ directed by Shahram Mokri, who is better known for the surreal single-take slasher ‘Fish & Cat’, will be screened in the Panorama section of 98th Berlin International Film Festival.

Known for his standout surreal single-take slasher “Fish & Cat,” which went on to win a number of international awards at 5th Atlántida Film Festival in Spain, Prague International Film Festival, and Hanoi film festival in Vientnam, Shahram Mokri will now prepare his third feature ‘Invasion’ for its first international screening at this year’s Berlinale.

Due to the film’s screening in Iran, ‘Invasion’ failed to obtain an entry in the competition section of the festival. It will be screening in the Panorama section of the Berlinale.

‘Invasion’ is also another single-take thriller about a murder case in a stadium. The police investigating the case have arrested the murder suspect, but are struggling with determining the actual murdering procedure in the face of lack of cooperation from the friends of the murdered person,

The 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from 15 to 25 February 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

Iran’s cinema is participating at this year’s Berlinale with three other titles including ‘Pig’ by Mani Haghighi, ‘Hendi & Hormoz’, a co-production between Iran and Czech Republic, and ‘Dressage’ by Pooya Bakoobeh.

