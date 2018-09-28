Iraqi Nineveh prov. officials call for strengthening ties with Iran

Morteza Ebadi, Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraqi Irbil, made the remark on Friday after meeting with senior authorities of Iraqi’s Nineveh province.

Ebadi met with the governor general of Nineveh province and the two sides emphasized on broadening and strengthening bilateral relations.

While inviting Iranian companies to participate in reconstruction of Iraqi’s Mosul province, the governor general of Nineveh called for organizing Iranian exhibitions in Mosul.

As the Iraqi nation and government managed to gain numerous victories in the fight against Takfiri ISIL group, it is hoped that they will be successful in reconstruction of this province as well, Ebadi reiterated.

Ebadi also met and held talks with the president of Iraqi’s University of Mosul as well as members of Iraq Chamber of Commerce in Nineveh province.

For his part, the president of Mosul University expressed his interest in broadening scientific and educational cooperation with the Iranian universities.

He also called on senior officials of the Iranian universities to embark on equipping libraries of universities in Mosul.

