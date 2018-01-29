Iran’s policy for regional security and stability

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – In a meeting with Norway Ambassador, Kamal Kharrazi said that Iran's policy is geared towards establishing regional security and stability.

The Chairman of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Dr. Kamal Kharrazi met with Norway’s Ambassador to Iran Lars Nordrum on Monday. The two sides discussed various regional issues as well as relations between Iran and Norway.

Commenting on Iran’s regional foreign policy, Kharrazi said that Iran’s regional foreign policy is geared towards creating security and stability. He added that Iran’s presence in Iraq and Syria was aimed at fighting terrorism and ensuring security for Iran and its friends Iraq and Syria.

He added that Iran will remain committed to JCPOA as long as Europe is committed to the agreement and the flow of economic activity continues.

For his part, the Norwegian Ambassador emphasized that his country and Europe are committed to JCPOA and, therefore, will continue their economic activities with Iran.

