Economic sanctions violate human rights, bar stable development

TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – Iranian envoy to the United Nations HQ in New York addressed a UN commission on Thu. condemning economic sanctions as an obstacle to realization of stable development.

“Economic sanctions bar the realization of stable development and violate the people’s right to advance and make progress,” said Iran's Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Mission of Iran to UN, Es'hagh Al-e-Habib,

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks on Thursday in New York while addressing the 56th meeting of UN commission for social development.

Despite the positive steps taken against poverty across the world, yet there are huge numbers in all corners of the world suffering from serious poverty,” he maintained.

Referring to arm conflicts and instability especially in the Middle East, Mr. Al-e Habib highlighted the negative effect of these tensions in worsening poverty and deprivation especially for women and children.

