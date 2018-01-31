Two Tabrizi designers rank 2nd in Delhi Intl. Architecture Festival

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – The architecture plan for an Iranian restaurant to be made in Tabriz, gained second rank in 2017 Delhi International Architecture Festival.

Secretariat of the 2017 Delhi International Architecture Festival declared that the plan interior design of 'Darb Afra restaurant', accomplished by two Tabrizi young innovators Hadi Nahayi, Reza Abbas nezhad and their fellow colleagues.

The plan will be implemented in Tabriz 2018 tourism event.

As the festival website announced, the prize is rewarded in commercial architecture part to the two young inventors by the international juries constituting architectures and professors of the global society.

Hadi Nahayi and Abbas Rezanezhad are the only winners of the festival who welcomed by the juries due to their architectural and innovative responses to the needs of the project. The title of the project is 'the office for architecture of space creating' or End-Studio.

According to the report, Amin Teymuri, Pedram Khodadad, Parya Bazafkan, Hamide Purrashtbar and Zahra Badali are the colleagues of the team.

The Indian architecture festival is held annually in Delhi to improve the quality of the architecture styles around the world and to appreciate them.

Ihadi Nahayi and Reza Abbasnezhad are Architecture alumni in Tabriz who have previously gained some other national and international awards, including first rank in 'designing Bazargan Customs element,' Second rank in 'designing the plan for the element of new Arg of Bam entrance' and the third rank in 'designing 12 acres official, commercial and entertainment complex of Tabriz.'

