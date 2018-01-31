Jackie Shroff to star in joint Iran-India production

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Indian actor Jackie Shroff has signed a contract to star in the joint Iranian-Indian film ‘ The Devil's Daughter.’

Jackie Shroff is scheduled to travel to Iran when the film is screen played.

Jai Kishan Kakubhai "Jackie" Shroff who was born in 1957 has been in the Hindi cinema Bollywood for almost four decades and as of 2017 has appeared in more than 220 films in ten languages.

The film ‘The Devil's Daughter’, which is to be directed by Iranian director Ghorban Mohammadpour has got its license from India’s Ministry of Culture following a few changes in the movie script.

Twenty five Iranian actors were scheduled to arrive at the Indian Embassy in Tehran today to get their multiple visas to act in the film.

Indian actresses have been chosen so far and their names will be announced soon.

Ghorban Mohammadpour has previously produced the joint Iran-Bollywood production 'Hello Mumbai' in 2016.

