Israel air superiority clouded due to downed F-16

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Director of Iranian Foreign Ministry’s First Department on Middle East and North Africa Hamidreza Dehghanipoudeh said that Israeli military power was undermined after the Syrian air-defense downed an Israeli jet fighter.

“Following the 33-day and 22-day wars which both undermined the military and defensive capabilities of Israel, this time, the downing of Israeli fighter jet undermined their air superiority,” said Hamidreza Dehghanipoudeh, the Director of Iranian Foreign Ministry’s First Department on Middle East and North Africa, on Tuesday.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks while addressing the 23th meeting of Palestine and the Future Prospect which was focused on discussing the reaction of OIC to Trump’s declaration of al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of the Zionist regime.

“The Zionist regime does not have any other capability as it is domestically grappling with legitimacy and identity crises and the military capabilities of the regime was the only thing they were proud of which was seriously doubted in recent events of the region in two cases,” reiterated the Iranian diplomat.

On Saturday, Syrian anti-aircraft fire downed an Israeli warplane, an F-16 jet fighter, returning from a bombing raid on government-held positions in Syria.

YNG/IRN82830380