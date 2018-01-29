2 Iranian fencers win medals at 2018 Tournoi Satellite

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Mohammad Rahbari and Ali Pakdaman from Iran won a gold and bronze medal at the individual category of Tournoi Satellite Fencing World Cup competitions currently underway in Georgia.

Iranian national saber team took part in the Tournoi Satellite Fencing World Cup competitions with four athletes including Ali Pakdaman, Mohammad Rahbari, Mohammad Fotouhi, and Nima Zahedi.

Nima Zahedi claimed the 11th place in the team competitions by winning against opponents from US, Chile, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Goergia in the preliminary stage. He yielded defeat against Mohammad Fotouhi of Iran 15 to 13 in the table 16.

Mohammad Fotouhi went on to claim the sixth place after defeating opponents from Georgia, Hong Kong, Azerbaijan, and Turkey. His defeat against Ali Pakdaman in the 8-person table earned him the 6th place.

Ali Pakdaman defeated opponents from Belarus, Georgia, US, Hong Kong and Azerbaijan in the preliminary level. His victory against athletes from Kazakhstan, Belarus and Iran earned him a place among the top four fencers in the tournament. Pakdaman conceded defeat 13 to 15 against his powerful opponent from Georgia in the semifinals and earned himself a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rahbari defeated fencers from Goergia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, and Chile in the preliminary stage, and proceeded to win against opponents from Goergia, Hong Kong, and Belarus in the next round. He defeated Georgian fencer Sandro Bazadze in the final round 15 to 14 and earned the tournement’s gold medal in the individual category.

