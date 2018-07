Iranian men’s sabre team, comprising Ali Pakdaman, Mohammad Rahbari and Mojtaba Abedini, sealed a 45-34 over Ukraine on Tuesday. Ukrainian squad consisted of Dmytro Pundyk, Andriy Yagodka and Oleksiy Statsenko.

Iranian sabre fencers will face Georgia in the next round. The European team defeated USA 45-38 in the previous stage.

The 2018 World Fencing Championships is being held from 19 to 27 July in China’s Wuxi in both men and women’s epee, foil and sabre categories.

