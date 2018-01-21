Fencing Confederation of Asia elects Iranian to tech. commission

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – The Fencing Confederation of Asia has elected an Iranian sports official as the head of the technical commission for the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships.

President Fencing Confederation of Asia, Celso L. Dayrit, in a letter on Sunday, elected the head of Fencing Federation of Iran, Abbas Ali Faryabi, as the official in charge of the technical commission for the Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships.

The Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships will be hosted by United Arab Emirates in Dubai in February.

Faryabi was previously named to the FIE Rules Commission, which presents a report to the Congress on any proposal concerning the organization and running of competitions, equipment and material in co-operation with the SEMI Commission.

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) was established in 1913, with its head office at the Maison du Sport International in the Swiss city of Lausanne. It has 145 member associations from five continents, and the current president of the federation is Alisher Usmanov.

