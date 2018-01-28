Greek analyst warns of dangerous US divisive games

TEHRAN, Jan. 28 (MNA) – Greek analyst warns that US is playing dangerous divisive games in the Middle East to further its goals.

Commenting on the political situation in the Middle East, Greek political analyst George Carblias said, “The US is constantly working to achieve its goals in the Middle East by fueling divisions. In fact, it is source of tension in this sensitive region.”

He went on to say, “In in order to achieve their goals, the US and some of the Western and Arab states have created terrorist groups in the Middle East especially in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya. They provide finance and weapons to these terrorist groups just to further their goals in this sensitive region.”



