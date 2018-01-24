Iran determined to cooperate on transnational organized crimes

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Vice President of Iran for Parliamentary Affairs said on Wednesday that Iran is determined to cooperate closely with other countries to fight transnational organized crimes.

During today's Iranian parliament's public session to discuss ‘Iran membership in the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC),’ Vice President of Iran for Parliamentary Affairs Hossein-Ali Amiri described Iran's membership as inevitable necessity.

Amiri stated that Iran is increasingly facing transnational organized crimes because of its geographical location.

He added the criminal groups operate outside the country and their main base and shelters and also their financial resources are abroad, so it is almost impossible to confront them without collaboration with other countries.”

“Our country is determined to engage and cooperate with other countries in the fight against organized crimes, and its membership in the UN convention will enable Iran to cooperate with other countries in the fight against drug trafficking, human trafficking and other kinds of crimes,” he noted.

Furthermore, Vice President of Iran for Parliamentary Affairs added “of the 193 UN member states, 183 countries, including our neighboring countries have joined the convention so far.”

He went on to add that Iran was among the countries that played an active role in the process of drafting the UN convention.

KI/IRN82806382