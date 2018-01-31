Iran's non-oil exports to Indonesia grow by 217%

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Commercial Attaché of Iranian Embassy to Indonesia Anvar Kamari said here on Wednesday, “according to the latest statistics published by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran’s non-oil exports value to Indonesia in the nine months of the current Iranian calendar year hit $400 million, showing a considerable 21 percent as compared to the same period of last year.

Given the above issue, Iran’s export of nonoil commodities to Indonesia increased 78.5 and 217 percent growth in the same period in terms of weight and value respectively.

According to statistics, normal metals and their products with $195 million export has had the maximum growth export to Indonesia as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Among ordinary metals, export of iron and steel from Iran to Indonesia hit $182 million in the same period, showing a considerable 874 and 776 percent growth in terms and value and weight respectively as compared to the same period of last year.

In this period, plastic products, carpet, textiles and chemicals has experienced a significant growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Import of products from Indonesia hit from $151 million in the nine months of the past Iranian calendar year (from March 20 to Dec. 22, 2016) to $115 million in the nine months of the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (from March 21 to Dec. 23, 2017), showing a considerable 23 and 50 percent decline in terms of value and weight respectively.

Pulp and cellulose materials, minerals and textile products in the same period hit 23, 70 and 38 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, he reiterated.

Kamari predicted that trade volume between Iran and Indonesia will hit about $700 million before termination of the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (to end March 20, 2018).

