Iran categorically slams terror attack on a hotel in Kabul

TEHRAN, Jan. 21 (MNA) – Categorically condemning the terrorist attack on a hotel in Kabul which ended in the death of innocent civilians, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman offered sympathies to the bereaved families.

“Undoubtedly, those who take advantage of violence, terror, and fear as instruments to realize their goals, should learn their lessons from what happened to Takfirist terrorism in the region in the past couple of months,” reads the message issued by Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign affairs.

Mr. Ghasemi rolled out the message on Sunday, after a terrorist attack on Intercontinental Hotel of Kabul claimed the lives of more than 40 civilians after a 14-hour siege.

In addition to categorically condemning the attack, Mr. Ghasemi extended sympathies with the bereaved families, Afghan nation, and the government of Afghanistan.

YNG/ 4206286