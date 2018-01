TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – The Intercontinental hotel in Kabul has come under attack while the Afghan security forces have engaged a severe exchange of fire with the insurgents who are reportedly taking people hostage.

According to the Afghan media, at least four attackers are inside the hotel involving in a heavy gunfire with the security forces.

The same hotel had come under attack earlier in 2011 in which at least 10 people lost their lives. While nobody has claimed responsibility for today's attack, the Taliban insurgents had claimed responsibility for the earlier attack on the same hotel.

