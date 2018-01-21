Syria strongly condemns Turkish aggression on Afrin

DAMASCUS, Jan. 21 (MNA) –Syria strongly condemns the Turkish aggression on the city of Afrin, calling on the international community to take steps to stop it immediately.

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Saturday that the Syrian Arab Republic strongly condemns the flagrant Turkish aggression on the city of Afrin, which is an integral part of Syrian territory, stressing that this aggression is the most recent in a series of Turkish transgressions against Syrian sovereignty.

The source affirmed that Syria refutes the claims made by Turkey about it being notified of this military operation, saying that these claims are part of the series of lies that the Turkish government continues to spout.

The source concluded by saying that Syria demands that the international community condemn this aggression and take the necessary steps to stop it immediately.

SANA/MNA