No country has right to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs

TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s Armed forces spokesman rules out any future negotiations on Iranian defense affairs, adding “neither France nor other country has the right to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs.”

Amid claims by the French foreign minister about possibility of negotiations on Iran missile defense system, Brigadier General Masoud Jazayeri said “neither France nor other country has the right to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs,” the Public Relations Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran reported on Wednesday.

The possibility of negotiations on our defensive and missile program, and on the Resistance Axis in the region with tyrannical regimes that their malicious policies have been proven to us is nothing but delusions,” said the spokesman for Iran’s armed forces.

Jazayeri added that the armed forces will continue to develop the country's defense capabilities in line with their predetermined objectives, adding that the defensive capabilities will be a wise choice in the face of enemies’ threats to attack Iran.

KI/4209039