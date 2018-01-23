MPs table dual citizenship Act

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – In a bid to amend the regulations covering the issue of dual nationals officials, a new Act has been drafted by some members of the Parliament.

A group of Iranian legislators drafted an amendment act on Iran Nationality Law for delineating the restrictions and punishments to be imposed on officials who hold dual nationalities,

The Act was drafted after investigations conducted on dual national managers and officials serving in the government. The law-makers believe that the new Act will solve the issues in regards with these people.

The draft Act has been submitted to the governing board of the parliament and will be soon publicly discussed by the members of Parliament.

YNG