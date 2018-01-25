Official warns about illegal import from legal channels

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, the Secretary of the Guardian Council criticized the officials responsible for economy for what he described smuggling goods through customs gates.

“If we manage to prevent smuggled goods from getting imported into country, assuredly we can improve the domestic market,” said Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, the Secretary of the Guardian Council, on Tuesday.

The official made the remarks touching upon domestic economic problems which have entangled Iranian manufacturers and producers.

He voiced disappointment over what he described as smuggling through customs office.

“Today, there are some economic problems making life difficult for people of the society and we have to solve these problems,” asserted the Iranian official.

Ayatollah Jannati highlighted that in addition to living problems, there are political and cultural problems in the country, too.

“The numerous problems with banks is one of the worrisome issues which we formerly had warned about but nobody heeded our cries,” asserted the Iranian official.

“The recent unrest in Iran was partly because of banking problems especially in the riots in Mashhad,” he noted.

“Unfortunately, those who are in charge are underperforming while the issue with banks was from the very beginning without monitoring and supervision,” he highlighted, after lashing out at some economy officials for being unfit for their positions.

YNG/ 4209693