202 MPs pen letter to solve people’s livelihood woes

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – A number of 202 legislators in the Iranian Parliament wrote letter to the heads of three branches of the Establishment to solve economic problems facing people of the country and also to fight against injustice and corruption.

In an open letter, heads of three branches of the government were requested to make their utmost efforts for thwarting conspiracies and plots of enemies, correcting structure, paving suitable condition for the removal of economic woes of people especially employment through production and also fight against injustice and corruption.

Moreover reading the letter written by the deputies, Akbar Ranjbarzadeh Parliament Presiding Board member announced that the letter signed and sealed by 202 members of the Parliament unanimously.

It should be acknowledged that security and sovereignty of the noble nation of Islamic Iran is indebted to the wise recommendations of Leader of the Islamic Revolution in all fields, the Majlis deputy opined.

He pointed to the recent riots in the capital Tehran and other cities of the country and called on senior responsible officials of the country especially the three heads of the Establishment branches to take effective steps in line with solving economic problems of the people coupled with rolling their sleeves to combat injustice and corruption vehemently.

While voicing their readiness to take effective steps in this regard, the Parliament deputies urged legislative, executive and judiciary branches of the Establishment to make their utmost efforts to safeguard the sublime values of the Islamic Revolution in confronting with the enemies’ plots, correcting structure and paving suitable conditions for the removal of economic problems of the people.

