Iran military sites off-limits for IAEA inspections

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi has said in Iran no figure is authorized to give access to IAEA to visit military sites, and there is essentially nothing included in the Safeguards Agreement, Additional Protocol, and JCPOA, regarding the issue.

Dismissing the quartet conditions of the President of the United States Donald Trump, regarding JCPOA renegotiation, Kamalvandi said “in the past, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog inspected Iran's Parchin military site and the case was closed, and now there is no request from IAEA to have access to a military site in the country.”

He added that Trump’s baseless remarks maybe is because he knows we, like many other countries, are sensitive to our military issues and he expects us to immediately say that we are not opposed to that, which of course we do not agree neither and he wants fish in troubled waters saying Iran is not willing to give access in any circumstances.

“Access has its own rules; it will never happen for quenching the curiosities; accessing military sites is according to the articles defined in the protocol, where only nuclear activities are done,” he said adding "we do not have any nuclear activity at any military site at all, and we are not a country seeking nuclear bombs and weapons.”

We will cooperate fully with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which are defined explicitly in the framework of the Safeguards, Additional Protocol, and JCPOA, Kamalvandi noted.

