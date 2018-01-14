Iran Parl. to reject any changes in nuclear deal

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Ali Larijani vehemently stressed on Sun. that Iran’s Parliament will not accept any changes in the structure of the nuclear agreement, saying Trump’s push for changes is as good as abolishing the whole deal.

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani made the remarks on Sunday while referring to US President Donald Trump’s reluctant move to waive Iran nuclear sanctions for the ‘last time’ unless the “deal’s disastrous flaws” are fixed; otherwise, the US would withdraw, Trump threatened on Friday.

Larijani also slammed the US recent measures on imposing sanctions on certain Iranian individuals and organizations, adding “the US’ excessive demands coupled with Trump’s business broker policies have left a negative impact on diplomatic interactions.”

He went on to add that Washington’s measures have brought “unutterable amount of uncertainty” to the diplomatic arena.

Larijani further stressed that Iran’s Parliament will, under no circumstances, accept any changes in the structure of the agreement, stressing that Trump’s call for changes in the text of the agreement would practically mean abolishing the whole deal.

Trump’s desired changes in the nuclear agreement included “immediate inspections at all sites requested by international inspectors”, guarantees that “Iran never even comes close to possessing a nuclear weapon,” “no expiration date” for these provisions, and subjecting Iran’s missile tests to “severe sanctions”.

“If the US is really mulling over those changes, they don’t even need to wait for a few months [to withdraw from the nuclear deal],” Larijani said. “They should know that this move will cost them.”

