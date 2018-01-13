‘Trump new sanctions blatant violation of JCPOA’

Kamal Dehghani Firouzabadi said on Saturday that Parliament members have condemned Trump’s move and added that the government and Parliament will find fitting and lawful responses to it.

Dehghani Firouzabadi said that the foreign ministry will definitely include this move in the three month report it will submit to the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission and the commission will take it into account in its six month report.

“Trump’s imposition of new conditions and enforcing new sanctions are blatant violations of the provisions of JCPOA and the US showed, through such measures, that they lack good intentions,” he added.

“We intend to honor our commitments under JCPOA as long as the US does not violate its own commitments. If the US breaks the deal, Iran will adopt another approach,” Dehghani Firouzabadi asserted.

The US President Donald Trump extended the sanction waivers granted to Iran under the 2015 nuclear deal while he imposed sanctions on 14 new Iranian individuals and institutions and set four conditions for endorsing any new acts proposed by the congress with respect to JCPOA.

Foreign Minister Zarif wrote on his Twitter account that Trump’s moves are “desperate attempts to undermine a solid multilateral agreement.” The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement saying that the list of new sanctions has crossed the red line of international diplomacy and called it a measure against international law.

BS/IRN82794226