Burning Iranian oil tanker drifts into Japanese waters

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (MNA) – The Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freighter off China’s coast on Saturday has entered Japanese waters since Thursday, January 11.

The Sanchi oil tanker that caught fire as a result of colliding with a freighter off China’s coast, was driven by strong winds into Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

According to the spokesman of Japan’s Coast Guard, the tanker has approached Amami Oshima island and is about to enter Japan’s waters. Several patrol boats and planes have been dispatched to the area to control the situation.

The spokesman of Japan’s Coast Guard stated that China has rejected Japan’s offer for providing assistance in extinguishing the fire and rescuing the sailors and has said that in case the need arises, they will call for help from Japan.

Iran’s army will dispatch on Friday afternoon (January 12) a rescue team consisting of 12 professionals to China with the intention of helping the rescue mission of Iranian sailors. The team is going to contribute to the Chinese rescue operations.

