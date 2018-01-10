Jack Straw holds talks on imprisoned Briton during Iran visit

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – Former Foreign Secretary Jack Straw has said he raised the case of imprisoned Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe during a recent visit to Tehran.

Speaking to the Press Association after returning from the visit, Mr Straw said the meetings he had in the Iranian capital were “very cordial”.



He added, “We made strong representations about the need for Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and another gentleman, to be released on compassionate grounds.”



Pressed on how their representations were received, Mr Straw said he was told by the Iranians that they are considering this option, reported Jersey Evening Post.



During the three-day trip to Tehran, he was accompanied to the Middle Eastern country by Lord Norman Lamont, the UK’s trade representative to Iran, and former ambassador Sir Peter Westmacott.



Mr Straw said they had been invited to attend the Tehran security conference but during their visit also held meetings with members of the Iranian government – attended by Nicholas Hopton, the British ambassador to Iran and his officials.



This included Iran’s vice president and chairman of the Iranian atomic energy organisation Ali Akbar Salehi and Javad Zarif, the country’s foreign minister.



Mr Straw’s visit follows one made by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson last month, who said he had forthright discussions with president Hassan Rouhani about the case of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Zaghari an Iranian-British dual citizen has been found to having been participated in activities of espionage and overthrow of the Establishment.

Nazanin Zaghari, an Iranian-British dual citizen had been arrested in Imam Khomeini International Airport earlier in April and the headquarters received her for further interrogations.

iranian officials have announced that they found evidence that Ms. Zaghari had been actively participating in social networks related to espionage activities and also plots to overthrow the Establishment. Ms. Zaghari was also said to having led a network of spies which received support from foreign intelligence services and media.