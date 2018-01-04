Export from Noshahr Port up 68%

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – The Director General of Mazandaran province Ports and Maritime Organization Mohammad-Taghi Anzanpour said that goods export from Noshahr Port experienced a considerable 68 percent hike in the nine months of the current Iranian calendar year in 1396 (from March 21 to Dec. 22) as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Turning to the 68% growth of goods export from Noshahr Port, he added, “the consignment will be shipped to Russia’s Astrakhan Port which includes 754 apple concentrate pallets and one date container as weigh as 901 tons at large.”

The chief executive of Ports and Maritime Organization (MPO) has emphasized on taking advantage of potentials and capacities of the port for the promotion of export, he said, adding, “all officials and personnel of Ports and Maritime Organization in Mazandaran Province try their utmost efforts to pave suitable ways for merchants and goods owners with the aim of spurring export in this port.”

In conclusion, the manager of Noshahr Port Special Economic Zone pointed to the main goods exported from Noshahr Port to the Caspian Sea littoral states as follows: livestock and agricultural products including apple puree and concentrate, food products such as tomato paste and dried nuts as well as minerals and construction materials.

