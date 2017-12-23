2 foreign firms ready to take part in Iran ICT zone

TEHRAN, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Iran’s minister of communications said Sat. that two foreign companies have voiced readiness to take part in Iran’s ICT special economic zone.

The announcement was made by Minister of Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi on Saturday, following the import prohibition of 20 ICT products to Iran.

The ICT minister declined to name the two foreign companies that have voiced readiness to take part in Payam special economic zone.

Azari Jahromi also noted the plans for establishing an ICT corridor in Payam Special Economic Zone as the most important project of resistance economy in Alborz province. According to him, the first phase of the project has become operational and the second phase will be completed within nine months.

