Rouhani congratulates 59th anniv. of Cuban Revolution

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani has sent a message of congratulations to his Cuban counterpart on the 59th anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban revolution.

In addition to felicitating Cubans on the anniversary of the triumph of their revolution, Iran’s president hopes for strengthening of mutual ties in all areas between Tehran and Havana.

The Cuban Revolution was an armed revolt conducted by Fidel Castro's 26th of July Movement and its allies against the authoritarian government of Cuban President Fulgencio Batista. The revolution began in July 1953, and continued sporadically until the rebels finally ousted Batista on 1 January 1959, replacing his government with a revolutionary socialist state.

