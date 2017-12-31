French drummer Manu Katché to perform for Iranian audience

TEHRAN, Dec. 31 (MNA) – French drummer/composer Manu Katché will perform for the Iranian audience during the 33rd edition of Fajr International Music Festival to kick off on January 10.

Manu Katché is a world-renowned drummer and songwriter, better known for his performance in several successful albums in the mid-1980s such as Peter Gabriel's 1986 album 'So' and Sting's 'Nothing Like the Sun' and 'The Soul Cages'.

The contemporary jazz drummer has so far released six solo albums to favorable reviews. Rolling Stones magazines has named Manu Katché as the number 57 in the list of 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time.

He will go on stage at Vahdat Music Hall in Tehran on 18 January.

The 33rd edition of Fajr International Music Festival will be held at various music halls in Tehran on 10-20 January 2018. Top musicians from Portugal, Mongolia, India, Germany, Italy, and several other countries will introduce the sound of their music to the Iranian audience during the 11-day event.

