Fajr Music Fest. of 33rd edition opens in Tehran on Wed.
TEHRAN, Jan. 11 (MNA) – The 33rd edition of Fajr International Music Festival was officially opened in Tehran on Wednesday. The event will host a sum of 90 performances from Iranian and foreigner ensembles, orchestras, soloists, and vocalists in diverse genres of folklore, classic, traditional, and Persian music at 6 halls. The eleven day festival will come to an end on January 20 at Vahdat Hall where the best picked by the jury of the event will be awarded by Iranian cultural officials and figures.