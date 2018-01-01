Iran non-oil exports drop by 2.39%

TEHRAN, Jan. 01 (MNA) – According to Iran customs records, the country’s non-oil exports have dropped by 2.39% in the first 9 months of the Iranian year corresponding to Mar-Dec. 2017.

The records show Iran's total non-oil exports from March to December 2017 as amounting to 31.64 million dollars, which shows a 2.39% decrease compared to the same period last year.

During this time period, $37.57 billion worth of goods entered the Iranian markets, which shows an 18.31% increase compared to the same period last year.

Iran Customs Administration (ICA) has banned any requests for importing rice until further notice. Over one million tons of rice valued at $1.5 billion were imported in this time period, making it the third most imported item after disposable parts for vehicle manufacture and livestock corn.

MS