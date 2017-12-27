Saudis bombard innocent people upon every failure

TEHRAN, Dec. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s FM Spokesperson Ghasemi, while condemning recent moves by Riyadh, said Saudi Arabians would take revenge of their humiliating defeats in the battlefield by bombing of defenseless Yemeni people.

Bahram Ghasemi, Spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, strongly slammed Saudi airstrikes on a market in Taiz, as well as continuous attacks on civilian targets in several Yemeni cities over the past few days, which killed and wounded tens of innocent Yemeni citizens including women and children. He also called for an end in these cowardly attacks.

The official added that, after more than a thousand days since the commencement of the devastating war, Saudi Arabia has shown that upon every defeat in the battlefields and areas of operations, it will bombard defenseless people and kill innocent Yemeni women and children.

“It is a matter of great regret and surprise that these insane attacks, which are carried out with American weapons of mass destruction, raise no reaction on the part of those who make anti-war claims,” he stated.

