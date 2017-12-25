Mossad spy in AEOI to be executed: prosecutor

TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Tehran Prosecutor General Abbas Jafari Dowlatabadi said that the spy who helped Mossad to assassinate Iranian nuclear energy scientists have been sentenced to death.

Dowlatabadi said that he has recently met with Ahmadreza Jalali, who has been sentenced to death for espionage, and added that “the convict has confessed he had met with agents of foreign intelligence services eight times.”

Mr. Dowlatabadi made the remarks on Sunday while attending the 21st meeting of the council of deputies of Tehran’s public prosecutor’s office.

“The above-named person holds a PhD in managing unexpected accidents and a bachelor’s degree in nuclear medicine, while his wife worked as an expert for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and is currently dismissed,” recounted the judiciary official.

“During the meeting, the above-named person confessed he had met with agents of foreign intelligence services eight times and received sums of money from them,” continued Mr. Dowlatabadi.

“This detainee has given the names of and information about the directors of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and Defense Ministry to Mossad’s officers, in addition to handing them the information about some projects of the AEOI and Defense Ministry,” he noted.

“According to his confessions, the detainee has given information on atomic energy sites, the senior directors of the AEOI, Defense Ministry and subsidiary organizations, plans and plots, and the maps and plots of some buildings to Mossad’s agents,” recounted the Iranian official.

“The convict has confessed that he has conveyed malwares and viruses to the computer systems of the Defense Ministry using a stick memory under the pretext of transferring data to the computers and according to what DM staffs say the ministry had been hit by a virus attack at that time,” he said.

“The main information he has provided to Mossad includes detailed and comprehensive information on 30 major figures involved in research, military, defense, and atomic projects such as the names and information of martyrs Shahriari and Alimohammadi,” said Mr. Dowlatabadi.

“He has also confessed to transferring top secret information about research, military, defense, and atomic projects of the Establishment in exchange for sums of money and Swedish citizenship for himself and his family members,” said the judiciary official.

After receiving the last defense of the accused and issuing a court order, the case was concluded on January 05, 2017. The indictment was the result of investigations in Branch 15 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran with the presence of the defendant, his attorney and the prosecutor's representative, and the court, referring to Article 286 of the Islamic Penal Code sentenced the above-named person to death, which was pronounced in the Supreme Court by the notification of the lawsuit to the lawyer and the protest of the defendant and his lawyer,” he added.

Touching upon the troubles created in the cyber space, Mr. Dowlatabadi said that the same way that people in real life use their own identity for activities and interactions; they have to use their real identity for activities online.

He also confirmed that tapping the national network of information would safeguard the citizens’ rights.

