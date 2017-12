TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – The 20th International Storytelling Festival will be held on 21-25 January 2018 at the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) in Tehran.

According to deputy head of Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), the annual international festival has 18,000 participants across the country.

Reza Ghamarzadeh went on to add that 6,737 stories have been evaluated at provincial, regional and national levels, and the most qualified ones will be introduced to the event.

He maintained that the aim of the festival is to promote storytelling traditions among younger generations and to keep alive this culture and ancient ritual of Iran.

The stories picked for the festival are focused on topics such as education, Razavi stories, tales from Shahnameh, and folklore, and will be narrated on stage under 20 minutes.

A number of IIDCYA instructors, teenagers and grandparents are scheduled to go on stage to narrate their tales.

In the previous edition of the festival, Cuban writer and narrator Elvia Ines Perez Napoles narrated her stories, while Norbert Kuber from Germany delivered speeches during the event. Indonesian writer Murti Bunanta also held a workshop on creativity in storytelling.

MS/4182096