23 November 2019 - 14:24

14 storytellers across the world to vie at Iran’s intl. storytelling fest.

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – The jury members of the 22nd Iran’s International Storytelling Festival have selected 14 storytellers from around the world to compete at the final stage of the event.

The jury panel, consisting Giti Khameneh and Ashkan Khatibi from Iran, and one from Denmark, have selected 14 participants from Iran and other countries to compete at the final stage of the 22nd edition of Iran’s International Storytelling Festival.

The 14 contenders include 8 storytellers from various provinces of Iran such as Yazd, Hormozgan and Bushehr, and 6 storytellers from other countries such as Canada, Northern Ireland, Japan, Switzerland, Turkey and Lebanon.

Organized by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), the festival aims to promote storytelling traditions among the younger generation.

The competition will be held from 17-21 December in Tehran. Participants at the international section will perform on the stage on December 18.

