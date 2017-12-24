Tehran contemporary art, British museums eye coop.

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Director of British Museum and director of Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art met in the Iranian capital on Sun. and voiced hope for future cooperation in arts and cultural fields.

Director of British Museum Hartwig Fischer paid a visit to Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMCA) on Sunday, during which he visited the sculptures by British sculptor Tony Cragg currently on display at the museum, and held talks with the TMCA director Ali Mohammad Zareh.

Fischer expressed hope that the world could get the opportunity to see the Iranian and foreign works of art on display at Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, saying “I hope Britain can put on display a collection of the most notable works by Iranian contemporary artists.”

“There are such unique and priceless works of western modern art and Iranian contemporary art in this museum, which every artist and art enthusiast dream to see up close one day,” he said.

After seeing the Tony Cragg collection, he said “from what I know of Tony Cragg, this collection is one of the most comprehensive collections of his that has ever gone on display in any museums.”

He further expressed hope for closer cooperation between the British Museum and Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art in the near future.

MS/4181029