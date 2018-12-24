  1. Politics
Iranian foreign minister wishes a happy new year to all Christians

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has posted a message on his Twitter account to congratulate the arrival of Christmas to the Christians of the world.

"The angels said: Mary, God gives you good tidings of a Word from Him whose name is Messiah, Jesus, son of Mary; high honored shall he be in this world and the next, near stationed to God. (QURAN 3:45)" Iranian foreign minister has written in a tweet on Monday afternoon.

"May the blessings of the birth of Jesus usher peace and joy to all in 2019," Zarif added.

Christianity has a long history in Iran, dating back to the early years of the faith, and pre-dating Islam. According to statistics, there are at least 600 churches and 300,000–370,000 Christians in Iran's today. 

