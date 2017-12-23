US may recognize Israel as Jewish state

GAZA, Dec. 23 (MNA) – Head of Islamic Hamas movement Ismail Haniyeh said Saturday that it is possible that the US administration take more measures against the Palestinians, including recognition of Israel as a Jewish state.

Haniyeh addressed a local scientific convention early Saturday, where he slammed the recent US moves against Jerusalem and said "we have information that the US administration might take new decisions regarding Jerusalem and the Palestinian cause, which include recognizing Israel as a Jewish state."

Haniyeh urged the Arab and Islamic world to take actions against the "US plot."

He also urged the Palestinian National Authority to unequivocally dismantle Oslo accords and end security coordination with Israel.

US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Dec. 6 sparked a wave of tensions throughout the Palestinian territories.

MNA/XINHUA