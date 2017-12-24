Envoy calls for Islamic solidarity in anti-Zionist fight

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Jordan Mojtaba Ferdosipour, while appreciating Jordan’s stance in slamming Trump’s move on Jerusalem, underscored the need for Islamic and international solidarity in the fight against occupation of Palestine.

Ferdosipour, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Amman, attended a meeting with Speaker of Jordan’s House of Representatives, Atef Tarawneh, to present invitation of Iran’s Parliament Speaker Larijani for taking part at an upcoming IPU Assembly in Tehran.

The two sides also discussed and exchanged views on regional developments, in particular rejection of US President Donald Tramp’s decree on relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem.

Ferdosipour, at the meeting, while appreciating positions of the Jordanian government and people in condemning Tramp’s decision to transfer the US embassy to Jerusalem, emphasized the need for Islamic and international solidarity in the struggle against occupation of Palestine.

Tarawneh, for his part, commended Iran’s positions in defense of Palestine, especially of holy Islamic places in Al-Quds, and appreciated efforts of Islamic leaders at the summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul in condemning the White House’s move in recognizing Jerusalem as capital of the Zionist regime. He also described the decisions made at the OIC summit as highly significant and influential.

The two parties later emphasized the need for parliamentary cooperation, especially parliamentary friendship groups and committees, and called for periodic consultations between the two bodies.

On December 19, a four-member Jordanian parliament delegation took part at the Meeting of the PUIC Presidential Troika in the Iranian capital city of Tehran.

