TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – The 19th Annual Congress and 2nd International Congress of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine will be held in Tehran on Dec. 27-29, with participation of Iranian and foreign researchers and experts.

According to the director of the congress, Dr. Maryam Abolhassani, the annual pathology congress is the most important scientific event of the discipline, which offers a great opportunity for scientific exchange, learning about new advances in pathology, new laboratory methods, as well as benefitting from the lectures of Iranian and foreign experts of the field who are participating in the event.

The congress will focus on a wide range of topics including biochemistry, microbiology, quality management, breast pathology, digestion and women, as well as more specialized topics such as immunology, skin, liver and lung pathology, uropathology, and hematopathology.

19th Annual Congress and 2nd International Congress of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine will be held on December 27-29 in Tehran.

MS/4181828