'Mermaid' wins 2 intl. awards

The movie 'Mermaid' produced by Mohammad Reza Arab was awarded the best film of the Mediterranean Film Festival, which is underway between November 25-30. Furthermore, the best screenplay was given to Amir Masoud Aghababaeian, who scripted and directed it.

'Mermaid' has had six international screenings so far and has won the Best Film Award at the Kolkata International Wildlife & Environment Film Festival.

'Mermaid' tells the story of Younis who is a survivor of a diving team in Iran-Iraq war and lives near the Persian Gulf. He wants to build a status under the Persian Gulf as a memorial to his friends who were martyred in Persian Gulf. Meanwhile, he is struggling with water pollution caused by oil companies.

