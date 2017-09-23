  1. Culture
Chicago Filmfest. to host two Iranian shorts

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Retouch’, directed by Kaveh Mazaheri, and ‘Animal’ by Bahman and Bahram Ark will vie at the 53rd Chicago International Film Festival.

Chicago International Film Festival, as one of the most acclaimed and most prestigious film festivals in the world, is actually an educational cultural event organized throughout the year which holds various educational courses as well as film festivals.

The 53rd edition of the international film festival is playing host to 61 short films including Retouch and Animal from Iran.

Retouch is about a young woman whose husband dies before her eyes and she just observes the tragic scene. The film has won the award for best short film at the 18th Iran Cinema Celebration and Best Film Award at Iran's 34th Fajr Film Festival.

Animal by Ark brothers tells the story of a man who wants to pass the border, disguises himself as a ram.

Chicago International Film Festival will convene from November 12-26 in America’s Chicago.

