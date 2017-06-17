  1. Sports
17 June 2017 - 12:40

Greco-Roman wrestlers at crest of Junior Asian C’ships

Greco-Roman wrestlers at crest of Junior Asian C’ships

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – Iran’s national junior Greco-Roman squad collected five gold and two silver medals to win the title at 2017 Junior Asian Championships.

The Sian sportive event was competed from June 15-18 in Taichung of Taiwan where young Iranian athletes offered astonishing performances and stood on top of the podium overall.

Gold winners in the Iranian outfit were Pouya Dadmarz (50kg), Mohammad Javad Rezaei (55), Amin Kavianinejad (66kg), Mahdi Bali (84kg), Amir Mohammad Hajipour (120kg).

In addition, Keramat Abdevali and Amir Mohammad Noroozi added two silver medals to Iran’s tally in 60 and 96-kilogram weight groups, respectively.

Mohammad Shorbi however failed to overcome his rivals at 74kg weight category and landed in the eighth place.

Greco-Roman practitioners of Iran secured an aggregate total of 71 points to win the Asian title while the second to sixth positions were occupied by national teams from Kazakhstan, India, Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan.

Junior Asian Championships 2017 took place at National Taiwan University of Sport in Taichung city of Chinese Taipei from June 15-18, 2017.

HA/4006277

News Code 125966

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News