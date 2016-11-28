Pres. Rouhani urges officials to prevent further rail incidents 

Speaking at a Cabinet session on Sunday evening, the Iranian Presidnet Hassan Rouhani extended his deep condolences to the nation over martyrdom of Iranian pilgrims who recently lost their lives on the path of visiting Imams (AS).

He further appreciated the initiative taken by former CEO of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Mohsen Pourseyed Aghaei who apologized the people and tendered his resignation over the Friday tragic incident where two trains collided in northern Iran killing 44 people and injuring dozens of others.

The official also commemorated Iran Navy Day on November 28 and pointed to the significant role played by Navy forces during the Imposed War.

"Following the Imposed War, Iran's Navy has been actively securing the country's sovereignty in uncharted waters," he underlined.

President Rouhani also admired the efforts taken by IRGC Navy Forces who protect the country's national security and interests in the Persian Gulf.

At the beginning of his remarks, Hassan Rouhani also condoled the passing of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) deeming the anniversary of his demise as the saddest day in the history of Islam.

Also during the session, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Ahmad Akhundi and Iranian Health Minister Hassan Hashemi presented reports on the bitter terrorist blast in Hilla of Iraq as well as the train collision which left a number of Iranian pilgrims dead and injured.

The report examined causes of the accidents, actions taken to identify bodies, tending to the wounded and injured people and visiting families of martyrs as well as measures taken to prevent similar accidents.

