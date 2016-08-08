All Iran Olympics wrestlers likely medal-winners

Before departing Tehran for Rio de Janeiro, Hamid Sourian said Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers have long attended camps in preparation for the Olympics extravaganza noting “fortunately, the team enjoys ideal conditions as we have reached an acceptable level of readiness after long and hard periods of training.”

“Henceforth, we need to wait for the Iranian convoy to bring honor to the country by offering eye-catching sportive performances,” he underlined.

Sourian, a six-time world champion in Greco-Roman wrestling, touched upon his own physical and mental status commenting “I possess experience of attending Beijing and London Olympic Games which made me well-acquainted with success and failure in the big event.”

“Olympic Games offer a unique arena incomparable with other races since all competitors are equally capable and strong,” stressed Olympics gold medalist Hamid Sourian.

He further promised to spare no effort or road to deserve the people’s trust by bringing them glory and happiness; “receiving medals for the Iranian nation remains as my ultimate goal and objective,” Sourian concluded.

