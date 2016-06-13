Azeri, Kyrgyz, Omani speakers felicitate Larijani on re-election

Speaker of Kyrgyz Supreme Council -Jogorku Kenesh- Asylbek Jeenbekov, Chairman of the Council of State of Oman- Majlis al-Dawla- Yahya bin Mahfoudh Al Mantheri and the Speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan Republic Ogtay Asadov, in separate messages on Monday congratulated Ali Larijani on his re-election as Iran’s Parliament speaker and called for further expansion and development of parliamentary ties with the country.

Ogtay Asadov underlined that his country eyes cooperation between the two countries which is based on the interests of both countries.

He also called for further friendly relations in different fields including parliamentary cooperation.

So far, many officials including France, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon parliament speakers have felicitated Ali Larijani stressing on bilateral ties and cooperation.

