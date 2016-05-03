Rouhani hails Chad counterpart on re-election

In a message cabled on Monday, Rouhani felicitated long-serving Deby on having been elected once again as the president of Chad.

"I hope in the light of your capabilities and potentials, the two countries witness the growth and prosperity in cooperation according to the mutual interests of our nations,” Rouhani said.

President Rouhani also called for the expansion and development of cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, and cultural field, under Deby’s presidential term.

Taking power in a 1990 military coup, Deby was re-elected for the fifth consecutive year taking nearly 62 per cent of the latest vote.





