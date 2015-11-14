President Rouhani postpones visit to Italy, France

President Rouhani's visit to Italy and France was postponed due to the terrorist incidents in Paris.

The Iranian president will reschedule his trip to a more convenient time, Zarif reiterated.

In a message to his French counterpart Francois Hollande, Rouhani strongly condemned Friday's deadly attacks in Paris, branding them "crimes against humanity", and expressed condolences to the government and people of France.

Later on Friday, a string of coordinated attacks in and around the French capital left at least 160 people dead and some 200 others injured.

