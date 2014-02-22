Fajr Intl. Music Festival announces winners

First prize in the Western classical music category was shared by Hadi Rahmani for “A Suite for Orchestra” and Erfan Vakili for “Gonad-e Aflak”, organizers announced on Friday.



In the classical music category, the first prize was shared by Kurosh Matin for “Dawn”, and Mojtaba Habibi for “Intimates”.



The second award in the western classical group category went to Rasa Chamber Orchestra led by Ramyar Behzadi. No group was deemed deserving of first prize in this category.



In the Iranian classical group category, the first prize went to the Sereshk Group led by Yahya Alavi, the second prize went to the Shamsa Group led by Nima Bathaii, and the third prize was given to the Rabie Group led by Mohammad-Javad Sanei.



The first prize of the choral music section was awarded to the Sonat Choral Group led by Mohsen Bafandeh, the second prize was given to Samat Choral Group led by Azadeh Azimi, and the third prize was shared by Ararat Choral Group led by Arak Khachaturian and Khorasan Razavi Music Association’s Choral Group.



In addition, Keivan Ataii was honored for “Tahamtan” in the Epic composition section.



The 29th Fajr International Music Festival was held in Tehran from February 13 to 20.



The organizers also honored the Santur virtuoso Ardavan Kamkar and pianist Farimah Qavam-Sadri with lifetime achievement awards at the closing ceremony of the festival.



